STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

First Quad summit to focus on coronavirus vaccine supply in Indo-Pacific region

The summit will be participated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga.

Published: 12th March 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

covid vaccine

Representational Image. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In their first summit under the Quad framework on Friday, leaders of India, the US, Japan and Australia will deliberate on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and focus on a coronavirus vaccine initiative to effectively deal with the pandemic, people familiar with the matter said.

They said the virtual summit is expected to delve into pooling in individual strengths by the Quad countries to expedite global vaccine delivery and explore concrete collaboration in supplying safe and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region.

The people said the Quad vaccine initiative will project and reinforce India's credentials as a reliable manufacturer and supplier of the vaccines, reaffirming the country's stature as the "pharmacy of the world".

The summit will be participated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga.

ALSO READ | Kamala Harris to participate in Quad summit with PM Narendra Modi

Biden is attending the summit less than two months after he took charge as US President.

It is learnt that a major deliverable at the summit will be the vaccine initiative under which vaccines against COVID-19 will be developed in the US, manufactured in India, financed by Japan and US, and supported by Australia.

The people cited above said the leaders will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The summit is likely to exchange views on contemporary issues such as post-pandemic recovery, resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change.

The four Quad member countries have been resolving to uphold a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

The foreign ministers of the Quad countries held a virtual meeting on February 18 during which they vowed to uphold a rules-based international order underpinned by respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, freedom of navigation and peaceful resolution of disputes.

India's approach to the Indo-Pacific was enunciated by Modi in a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in 2018.

Inclusiveness, openness and ASEAN centrality and unity lie at the heart of India's Indo-Pacific vision.

The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China's increasing military muscle-flexing has become a major talking point among leading global powers.

The US has been favouring making Quad a security architecture to check China's growing assertiveness.

The foreign ministers of the Quad member nations met in Tokyo on October 6 and reaffirmed their collective vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The foreign minister of the four countries held their first meeting under the Quadrilateral or Quad framework in New York in September 2019.

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

Prime Minister Modi and his Japanese counterpart Suga, during a telephonic conversation on Tuesday, shared the view that cooperation towards realising a free and open Indo-Pacific is becoming increasingly important, the Japanese foreign ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Quad summit Indo-Pacific region Quad Summit 2021
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp