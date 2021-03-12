STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five cops among eight arrested for possessing tiger skin in Chhattisgarh

The accused said the skin was meant for some religious ceremony on the occasion of Shivratri in Jagdalpur city.

The arrested people with the tiger skin (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Chhattisgarh police and the forest department in Bastar seized a tiger skin from a vehicle that was on its way to Jagdalpur from Dantewada on Friday.

“We seized a tiger skin from a vehicle following a tip-off. The eight people who were detained revealed during interrogation that the tiger skin was meant for some religious ceremony on the occasion of Shivratri in Jagdalpur city. All eight persons including five police personnel deployed in the Bastar zone. Two health workers have also been taken into custody under various Sections of Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972 for possessing the tiger skin”, said Sunderraj P, Bastar Range IG.

The confiscated tiger skin measured 223 cm in length and a width of 48 cm.

