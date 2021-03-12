STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra govt official booked for seeking sexual favours from woman

The accused Sunil Nagesh Khamitkar allegedly delayed the woman's appointment, despite the fact that her name was on a list.

Published: 12th March 2021 08:08 PM

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

LATUR: A case has been registered against a district social welfare officer of Latur Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a woman, police said on Friday.

According to the complaint lodged by the 23-year-old woman, her father, who was employed as a teacher at a government-aided school, had died a few years ago, following which she had applied for the job on compassionate grounds, an official said.

The accused Sunil Nagesh Khamitkar allegedly delayed the woman's appointment, despite the fact that her name was on a list and the post was lying vacant, the official said.

The accused allegedly demanded a bribe, but the victim didn't have the money to pay him, he said.

Khamitkar allegedly called the woman to the Zilla Parishad office on January 22 and demanded sexual favours from her in exchange of the job appointment letter, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the Shivaji Nagar police on Thursday registered a case against Khamitkar under relevant sections of the IPC and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Attrocities) Act, he added.

