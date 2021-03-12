STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MHA cautions 4 Northeast states bordering Myanmar, says take action on influx as per law

The Mizoram government has recently said 16 people from Myanmar crossed over to India, of which 11 have claimed that they were police personnel.

Published: 12th March 2021 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian jawan keeps vigil at the Myanmar border in Manipur | Hemanta singha

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The home ministry on Friday directed four Northeastern states — Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland,  Arunachal Pradesh to “take action as per law to check illegal influx from Myanmar into India,” sources told this newspaper. 

A top ministry functionary called up the four chief ministers to brief them about India’s position on the issue. The chief ministers were told that the states did not have any power to grant refugee status to foreigners since India is not a signatory to UN convention, government sources said. 

The states were asked to maintain vigil and control at the borders with Myanmar in view of repeated incidents of people from the country attempting to cross over to India. “The chief ministers were told to examine the influx on a case to case basis and provide shelter to only those facing genuine persecution,” said a senior government official.

Many are believed to be trying to cross over to India, with these four states sharing border with Myanmar. Mizoram, especially, has been seeing an influx following the military coup in the country.s

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Northeast states Myanmar border Home Ministry
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp