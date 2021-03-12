STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Set up safe houses for runaway couples: HC to Haryana, Punjab

The court was hearing a writ petition that had sought issuance of directions to the Punjab government to protect the life and liberty of the petitioners who married on March 4.

Published: 12th March 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Couples in Haryana and Punjab, who marry against the wishes of their families, will soon get shelter and legal aid at their doorstep following a high court directive on Wednesday that safe houses should be available in all districts of the two states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh for them.

The court was hearing a writ petition that had sought issuance of directions to the Punjab government to protect the life and liberty of the petitioners who married on March 4 against the wishes of their parents.

In an interim order, Justice Avneesh Jhingan made it clear that the Legal Services Authorities (LSA) of both states and also of Chandigarh were required to set up 24x7 help desks for the couples with telephone service and internet connectivity at tehsil level for filing such pleas by aggrieved persons.

He also pointed out that a website or an online module should be provided for such couples to raise their grievances without being physically present.

Noting that a number of petitions are being filed by couples who married against the wishes of their parents those in a live-in relationship, the judge said, “The entire endeavour is (so) that some sort of workable mechanism is put in motion to ensure protection of life and personal liberty as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. Only in exceptional cases, the couples have to take trouble to approach this court alleging infringement of the rights.”

The court directed that an existing cell in the police department can be deputed or a new cell can be created which can deal with the representation for safety from aggrieved couple in a time-bound manner, not extending beyond 48 hours.

“It can also be ensured that in case a request is made by the couples during the period of consideration of the representation, they should be provided shelter in a safe house,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Safe Houses Love Marriage Punjab and Haryana High Court
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp