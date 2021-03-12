STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supreme Court agrees to hear plea seeking reservation for transgenders

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Reepak Kansal and others seeking equal employment opportunity to transgenders and ensure non-discrimination.

Published: 12th March 2021 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI': The Supreme Court Friday agreed to hear a plea seeking direction to treat transgender as "socially and educationally backward classes of citizens" and extend reservation in admission in educational institutions and public appointments.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justice A S Bopanna asked the petitioner to implead transgender associations in the matter within two weeks.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Reepak Kansal and others seeking equal employment opportunity to transgenders and ensure non-discrimination.

It has challenged a notification for filling up 2,000 vacancies on the post of Intelligence Bureau-Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) Grade II/ Executive.

The plea said the notification invites applications from Indian nationals male and female only, which, it said, is violative of fundamental rights as well as human rights of transgender.

The plea said that the impugned notification is also in clear violation of Section 3 and Section 9 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and the apex court judgment.

The plea also sought direction to the government to give the transgender or third-gender an equal opportunity for participating in the examination.

It also sought direction to treat transgender "as socially and educationally backward classes of citizens" and extend all kinds of reservations in cases of admission in educational institutions and for public appointments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court transgender transgender reservation
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp