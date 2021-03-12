Two days after 'attack', CM Mamata Banerjee discharged from Kolkata hospital

By Online Desk

Two days after Mamata Banerjee received injuries in Nandigram, the TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister was released from Kolkata's SSKM Hospital on Friday evening.

She was discharged from the hospital following improvement in health conditions. She was spotted coming out in a wheelchair.

Doctors took the decision after the 66-year-old TMC supremo repeatedly requested them to discharge her from the medical establishment.

Banerjee greeted several party activists gathered outside the Woodburn Block of the hospital.

She left the hospital in her vehicle for her Kalighat residence.

Her nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, party colleagues and state minister Firhad Hakim were present at the medical establishment.

"Her condition has improved a lot and she repeatedly insisted to be discharged from the hospital. She will be able to move with restrictions but she needs to come back for another round of check-up within a week," the doctor said.

The Trinamool Congress chief had suffered injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground following an alleged attack during her campaign for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.



(With PTI inputs)