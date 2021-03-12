STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two men booked for using fake identity to trap Dalit, Sikh women, forcing them to convert

The men allegedly concealing their religious identity to have sexual relationships with a Dalit and a Sikh girl and forcing them to convert to their faiths.

Published: 12th March 2021 04:54 PM

abduction, love jihad

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Two persons, including a police constable, have been booked under the new anti-conversion law for allegedly concealing their religious identity to have sexual relations with a Dalit and a Sikh girl and forcing them to convert to their faiths.

As per the police sources, constable Nadeem, posted in Hardoi, introduced himself to a Dalit girl as Rahul in 2013 and continued to exploit her sexually for six years. She had to undergo forced abortion thrice.

When the Dalit woman came to know the real name and religion of the constable, she lodged a complaint against him under the newly promulgated law – Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act-2021.

As per the senior police officials of Hardoi, Nadeem was booked under anti-conversion law, SC/ST Act and Section 376 of the IPC. “A case has been registered against him and the departmental inquiry has been handed over to the Circle Officer Baghauli,” said a senior officer.

ALSO READ | With familiar script of Ram, cow, and ‘love jihad’, Yogi starts Bengal campaign

The second case was reported from Saharanpur where a Muslim man, identified as Mukarram, posed himself as Karan and married a Sikh girl. Both had fallen in love when they were working in Chandigarh. When the Sikh girl got pregnant, Mukarram brought her to his home in Saharanpur, police added.

It was in Saharanpur that the victim came to know about the real identity of Mukarram. It was followed by a trial of torture of the pregnant girl by Mukarram and his family who used to force her to embrace Islam. “They kept her under house arrest and did not allow her to call anyone on mobile," said a police official.

After some time, the victim gave birth to a child. She, somehow, managed to contact her relatives who helped her to get out of her husband’s house. Later, she lodged an FIR against Mukarram and his family.

“We have arrested Mukarram after booking him under the new anti-conversion law. We are investigating the case and will question family members of the accused on woman’s charges of torture,” said Saharanpur SP Rajesh Kumar.

