STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two poll observers arrive in Bengal district to oversee preparedness

Special Observer Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey are scheduled to hold meetings with district magistrates, SPs, polling officials.

Published: 12th March 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NANDIGRAM: Two special observers for the West Bengal assembly elections arrived in Purba Medinipur district on Friday to oversee the preparedness in several districts, a senior official said.

Special Observer Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey are scheduled to hold meetings with district magistrates, SPs, polling officials of Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts, he said.

"Following the incident in which (CM) Mamata (Banerjee) was injured, we have to be extra cautious. Several VVIPs like the PM, home minister and others are slated to visit these districts for campaigning ahead of the polls, and we need to be vigilant and be on our feet," the official told PTI.

Banerjee suffered injuries on Wednesday after she was allegedly attacked by unknown miscreants while canvassing in Nandigram constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vivek Dubey Ajay Nayak Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls Bengal Elections
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp