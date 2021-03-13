STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises

Nearly 90 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai in the first two months of 2021 were reported from high-rise residential buildings.

Published: 13th March 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Nearly 90 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai in the first two months of 2021 were reported from high-rise residential buildings. According to a report by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a large number of patients are reported from posh localities such as Andheri East and West, Mulund and Peddar Road and Malabar Hill in south Mumbai. 

Of the total 23,002 people who tested positive in January and February, only 10 per cent were from slums and chawls. Over the past few days, though, positive cases in slums are also on the upswing. The report says Mumbai city had 10 containment zones and 137 sealed buildings on March 1. The number of such zones went up to 27 and the figure for the sealed buildings was 228 on March 10.

The BMC’s note points out that of the 7.46 lakh people living in these zones, over 23 per cent were from slums and chawls, while 77 per cent were from the sealed buildings. The number of containment zones and sealed buildings increased by 170 per cent and 66.42 per cent, respectively, from the beginning of this month, the civic body said.

A senior BMC official blamed the casual approach of the people for the sudden spike. Elsewhere in Maharashtra, lockdown has been declared in parts of Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Dhule, Amaravati and Nagpur. Chief secretary Sitaram Kunte had a meeting with district authorities and asked them to enforce lockdown strictly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai coronavirus cases covid 19
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp