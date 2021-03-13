STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ambani bomb scare: IM terrorist questioned for 4 hours in Tihar Jail on mobile phone recovery

Akhtar was arrested in 2014 when he was heading the proscribed terror group Indian Mujahideen.

Published: 13th March 2021 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Mujahideen terrorist Tehseen Akhtar was on Saturday questioned for "nearly four hours" inside the Tihar Jail by a team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell in connection with the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare probe, jail sources said.

A mobile phone, recovered from Akhtar's barrack in Tihar Jail, is suspected to have been used for creating a Telegram channel used by a group named Jaish-ul-Hind for claiming responsibility for parking an SUV with gelatin sticks outside Ambani's south Mumbai home, 'Antilia', on February 25.

Akhtar was arrested in 2014 when he was heading the proscribed terror group Indian Mujahideen.

According to the sources, a special cell team of Delhi Police sought permission from the court to question Akhtar, in connection with the phone recovered from his barrack during a search operation by the jail administration on Thursday night.

"The team was given a separate room in central jail number 8 in Tihar where Akhtar was questioned. He was interrogated for nearly four hours by the team and was quizzed about the phone seized from his barrack. No other inmate was questioned," sources said.

Earlier in the day, a senior police officer had said, "Our team is in Tihar and we have taken permission from the court to question Akhtar and based on that, we may question other inmates if needed."

The Special Cell had approached the Tihar Jail administration on Thursday in connection with the Ambani bomb scare case after the new angle emerged.

On Thursday, a senior Mumbai Police officer had said the Telegram channel through which Jaish-ul-Hind had claimed responsibility for parking the explosives-laden SUV outside the industrialist's residence was "created in the Tihar" area of Delhi.

The Mumbai Police took the help of a private cyber agency to track the location of the phone on which the Telegram channel was created.

During the investigation, the location of the phone was traced near Delhi's Tihar Jail, the officer had said.

The Delhi government has sought a report from the director general of prisons regarding the recovery of the mobile phone from the jail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambani bomb scare Mukesh Ambani Tehseen Akhtar Indian Mujahideen Tihar Jail
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp