Assam polls: BJP booth president stabbed to death in Tinsukia district

GUWAHATI: A local leader of the BJP in Assam was stabbed to death just days before the Assembly elections.

The victim, Deba Gogoi (48), was the booth president of Buridihing Gaon Panchayat in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district. He was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries soon after.

The police arrested one Joy Chandra Gogoi in connection with the murder. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the incident.

“Strongly condemn the brutal murder of @BJP4Assam karyakarta, Deba Gogoi, Booth President under Margherita LAC. My deepest condolences to his family & friends. Such acts of violence will not be tolerated & I assure that law will take its course to punish the guilty,” Sonowal tweeted.

He said he had spoken with Director General of Police (DGP), Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta and directed him to oversee the investigation so that the perpetrator of the crime could be brought to book early.

Responding to Sonowal’s tweet, Special DGP, GP Singh tweeted: “Sir, the accused Joy Chandra Gogoi resident of the same village has been arrested and effort is being made to recover dagger used in offence. Further investigation is continuing.”

Upper Assam will go to the first of three-phase polls on March 27.