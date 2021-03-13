BJP's Central Election Committee meeting today, likely to finalise candidates for Assembly polls

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A meeting of the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held in the evening today and is likely to finalise candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam.

Sources said that the party is likely to finalise its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam today. Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass said: "There will be a meeting of the parliamentary board at 5 pm, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Earlier today, Dass attended a meeting at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence. In the meeting, several ministers were present including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jitendra Singh and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present in the meeting.