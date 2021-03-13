STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Country's cybersecurity critical for its growth: NCCC chief

He said at the national level, within the three services in the Ministry of Defence, cyber operations are being carried out today by nine agencies.

Published: 13th March 2021 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt. Gen Rajesh Pant

National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt. Gen Rajesh Pant (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The chief of India's cybersecurity and e-surveillance agency Saturday cautioned that the other nations can slow down the country's growth by interfering with its cyberspace.

The National Cyber Coordination Centre chief, Lt Gen (Retd) Rajesh Pant, sounded the alert while pegging the global economic loss due to cybercrime in 2020 to USD 6 trillion.

Accordingly, he advised strengthening the country's cybersecurity saying it will be one of the factors which will be creating headwinds for the country's economic growth.

In 2020, the global loss due to cybercrime was USD 6 trillion, said Lt Gen (Retd) Pant, adding One of the ways for other nations to slow down our growth will be by interfering with our cyberspace.

The NCCC chief said that the Covid-19 pandemic also triggered a digital transformation in the country, It hit the cybersecurity community quite hard.

The entire architecture of cybersecurity had to adapt quickly, he further said.

"With automation and digitisation, all sectors have become critical sectors and this has made cybersecurity that much more relevant. Cybersecurity is going to be one of the factors that will create headwinds in the economic growth the country wants," he added.

Lt Gen (Retd) made these remarks while addressing a conference 'Militaria@Jaipur 2021' on Information Warfare.

He also explained the prospect of an internet split due to division between the West and China and said it would make solving cybercrime cases all the more difficult.

The NCCC chief also apprised the audience of India's ongoing efforts to tackle the new malady.

He said at the national level, within the three services in the Ministry of Defence, cyber operations are being carried out today by nine agencies.

Talking about how a national map has been created for handling kits security, he further said in the last couple of years, along with the NCCC, an organisation has been created to look at the critical information infrastructure called National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre' (NCIIPC).

For threat prediction, there is an organisation called the National Cyber Coordination Centre' (NCCC).

For cybercrime, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre'' has been created.

Apart from this, state and sectorial security operational centres have also been started, he said.

As per experts, the NCCC is mandated to screen communication metadata and co-ordinate the intelligence-gathering activities of other agencies.

The NCCC components include a cybercrime prevention strategy, cybercrime investigation training and review of outdated laws.

Indian and US intelligence agencies are also working together to curb the misuse of social media platforms in the virtual world by terror groups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cybersecurity Rajesh Pant
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp