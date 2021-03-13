STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Night curfew likely in Bhopal, Indore, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The chief minister said that people coming to the state by air, trains or roads from neighbouring Maharashtra, where there is a spike in cases, should be thermally scanned.

Published: 13th March 2021 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

covid-19 lockdown, coronavirus lockdown

Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that night curfew might be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday in view of spurt in coronavirus cases in these two districts.

He said this during a meeting held on Friday evening to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

"Look at the rise in infection cases.Tough measures will be taken to flatten the curve. Night curfew might be clamped in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday," Chouhan was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The chief minister said that people coming to the state by air, trains or roads from neighbouring Maharashtra, where there is a spike in cases, should be thermally scanned.

During the meeting, ways to restrict the influx of people from Maharashtra were also discussed, the statement said.

Chouhan also instructed the officials to ensure that COVID-19 rules are strictly followed by people to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Friday, 603 new COVID -19 cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh.

Indore, the worst-hit district in the state by the pandemic, saw 219 new cases, taking the caseload there to 61,642, Bhopal witnessed 138 fresh cases, which pushed its total count to 45,079.

Indore has so far reported 940 deaths and Bhopal 621.

There are 1,528 active cases in Indore, while the state capital has 806 such cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh CM Bhopal night curfew indore night curfew covid curfew
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp