Farmers' protest: Kisan Social Army constructs permanent shelters at Tikri border

25 houses have been built so far and they plan to build 1000-2000 similar houses in the coming days.

Published: 13th March 2021 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 01:07 PM

farmers protests

Farmers stage a protest at Tikri border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' agitation against Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Kisan Social Army has constructed a few permanent shelters near Delhi's Tikri border for the farmers protesting against the recently enacted farm laws in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Kisan Social Army leader, Anil Malik said: "These houses are strong, permanent just like the will of the farmers. 25 houses have been built by us so far. We plan to build 1000-2000 similar houses in the coming days."

"If the temperatures increase, we will place coolers in the vicinity for comfort. We hope that the Centre withdraws these farm laws," he said.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

