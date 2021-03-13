STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR filed against Akhilesh Yadav, 20 others over assault on journalists in Moradabad

A few journalists were injured, one of them seriously, when SP workers and Akhilesh Yadav’s security guards allegedly attacked media persons.

Published: 13th March 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Acting on a complaint by a local journalist, the Moradabad Police has registered an FIR against the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and 20 unidentified party leaders and workers who had allegedly heckled the media persons during a press conference in the district on March 11.

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 147 (rioting), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC against the SP chief and 20 others at Paakbada Police Station in Moradabad after local journalist association president Dr. Awadhesh Parashar gave a complaint to the SSP.

A few journalists were injured, one of them seriously, when SP workers and Akhilesh Yadav’s security guards allegedly attacked media persons.

Fareed Shamshi, a video journalist, had sustained a fracture in his leg. While talking to media persons, Parashar said the journalists invited to the press conference asked the SP chief some questions on party MP Azam Khan at which Akhilesh Yadav got furious. This was followed by an assault on journalists by the security men of the SP chief and the party workers.

Meanwhile, a counter FIR was also lodged by the Samajwadi Party district president Jaiveer Singh against Ubaidur Rehman of ABP News and Fareed Shamsi of News 18 under Sections 160, 341, 332, 53, 504, 499, and 120-B of the IPC.

