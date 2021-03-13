STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fresh cracks in Rajasthan Congress as Pilot loyalist MLAs accuse govt of bias against SC, ST lawmakers

They also argued that while some MLAs are given a chance to speak in the House on many occasions, several SC, ST, and minority MLAs are ignored.   

Published: 13th March 2021 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot (File photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The tussle between the Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot camps in Rajasthan has reached the Congress High Command in Delhi.

Three Congress lawmakers in Rajasthan, who were part of Sachin Pilot's revolt against CM Ashok Gehlot last year, have accused the state government of discriminating against MLAs belonging to SC, ST communities.

The rift in the state unit has intensified over the statements of three Congress MLAs -- Ramesh Meena, Murari Lal Meena, and Ved Prakash Solanki. The trio claimed that the government is trying to suppress the voice of MLAs representing the SC, ST, and minorities as they have allotted them seats in the Assembly
without microphones. Congress leader Ramesh Meena even threatened to resign if their problems are not addressed and that he has sought a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss the matter.

During the recent debate in the Assembly, many MLAs were provided seats with no microphones. Ramesh Meena and Ved Prakash Solanki had trained their guns on Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi claiming that Joshi did not show any sensitivity or seriousness in providing seats for SC, ST, and minority MLAs. They also argued that while some MLAs are given a chance to speak in the House on many occasions, several SC, ST, and minority MLAs are ignored.   

According to Congress sources, the state unit is taking the charges made by Pilot loyalists quite seriously but senior leaders have instructed all party leaders not to make any public statements on this ticklish issue. While the state Congress has collected all statements and video footage of allegations made
by the MLAs in order to appraise the party High Command over the issue, they refused to make any comments on the issue.

Even Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi declined to comment. “I don’t want to say anything on this issue. In case I am asked to give a report, I shall readily give the same to the party. Beyond this, I don’t wish to say anything.”   

The allegations from the MLAs of the Pilot camp have come just ahead of by-polls to four Assembly seats in the state. The by-polls are expected to be held in the next two months. This controversy is a sign that the Congress government in Rajasthan may now be heading for fresh trouble.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Rajasthan Congress Congress infighting
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp