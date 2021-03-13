STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ISRO’s business arm to invest Rs 10k crore in next five years

The money will be raised through a mix of equity and debt, NSIL chairman Narayanan G told mediapersons on Friday.

Published: 13th March 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO's PSLV-C51

ISRO's PSLV-C51 being launched. (Photo | ANI)

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation’s commercial arm NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), which started operations in 2019 and clocked a revenue of Rs 300 crore in the first year, is now looking at revenue of Rs 400 crore in 2020-2021. It is also looking to investment Rs 2,000 crore per year over the next five years, and increase its manpower capability to from the existing 20-25 to 300, to cater to the country’s and international space requirements.

The money will be raised through a mix of equity and debt, NSIL chairman Narayanan G told mediapersons on Friday. The enterprise foresees a paradigm shift, from having a mandate to produce and operate launch vehicles for ISRO, to procuring, owning, launching and providing space-based services, primarily in the communication sector, to its various customers As per a top source in the organisation, more revenue comes from satellite-related missions than launches. The NSIL has already started discussions with users about communication satellite capacities. It is also in talks with the Department of Space to take ownership of two communication satellites. 

The NSIL is also looking at owning the already operating satellites in space. “We propose to take over the satellites run by ISRO,” said Narayanan. The space enterprise  which is incorporated as a wholly government owned enterprise with a paid-up capital of Rs 10 crore on March 6, 2019, has an authorised capital of Rs 100 crore. The recent budget identified Rs 700 crore for the company in the coming financial year. 

With global demand for launching small satellites, the NSIL is looking at production of the PSLV launcher, and is expecting to engage with industry partners in the next six months. It is looking at capturing the mid-segment class of launch vehicles. “Today, we are the best in the world to cater to that segment of the market.  The other competitive vehicles in similar class to PSLV is Arianespace’s (Italian) Vega, whereas Soyuz (Russia) and SpaceX (USA) are heavylift launchers.

The PSLV is ideally suited for mid-segment satellite with its success rate, number of launches in India and the commercial competitiveness,” said Radhakrishnan D, Technical and Strategy Director, NSIL. He told TNIE that the enterprise eventually aims to produce GSLV, GSLV-Mk3, and SSLV launch vehicles. So far, NSIL has launched 342 satellites for 24 countries, and 80 per cent of all small satellites are from the USA. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO NSIL
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp