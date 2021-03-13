STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man kills 4-year-old girl during rape bid; victim's father commits suicide

The accused, who hails from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, was living in Dadra and Nagar Haveli for the last four years, working in different factories.

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SILVASSA; A 30-year-old man slit the throat of a four-year-old girl when she resisted his bid to rape her at his flat in a village in Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), stuffed her body in a sack and threw it into a narrow shaft attached to the toilet of his flat, police said on Saturday, adding the accused was arrested.

Unable to bear the trauma, the victim's father killed himself by consuming a disinfectant, a day after the incident on Saturday, he said.

"The incident occurred on Friday afternoon after the accused Santosh Rajat lured the victim who was playing outside her home in Naroli village," DNH superintendent of police Hareshwar Swami said.

He said Rajat took the girl to his apartment and tried to rape her, but when she started crying, he slit her throat with a sharp weapon, stuffed her body in a sack and threw it in the narrow shaft attached to the toilet of the flat by breaking the window.

After family members of the victim lodged a missing person's complaint with Naroli police station, the police launched a search and scanned around 40 flats in the residential building where the girl lived, he said.

"During the search operation, the police found blood stains in the bathroom of Rajat's apartment. A sack with the body was found in the shaft attached to the toilet," Swami said.

During interrogation, Rajat "confessed" to luring the girl to his flat and trying to sexually assault her, the SP said.

Unable to bear the loss, the girl's father consumed a disinfectant after seeing his daughter's body, the SP said, adding that he was rushed to a hospital where he died on Saturday morning.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 364 (abduction), 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 302 (murder) of the IPC apart from provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

