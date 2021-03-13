Srinagar diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Besides, it will save the cost of shifting official records twice a year between the secretariats at Jammu and Srinagar due to half yearly Durbar move.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Civil Secretariat to go paperless
The Civil Secretariat, the highest seat of governance in Jammu and Kashmir, is going paperless as the Administrative Council led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved adoption of e-office system in all administrative departments of the Civil Secretariat and the Move Offices outside Civil Secretariat. Time-bound roll out of e-office in government offices at an estimated cost of Rs 67.62 crore is a step towards introduction of paperless office. Besides, it will save the cost of shifting official records twice a year between the secretariats at Jammu and Srinagar due to half yearly Durbar move.

Help desk for domestic violence victims
The city police have set up a women’s help desk and counselling hall at the Women Police Station in Srinagar to help the women who are facing harassment, abuse and domestic violence. The help desk has been set up to respond to calls made by the victims of domestic violence.  It will provide a prompt and reliable response mechanism to domestic violence victims and the desk will function 24×7. The Valley has reported growing incidents of domestic violence of late and the help desk has been set up to address this growing problem. The move, according to police officials, is aimed at catering timely action and providing fair audience to all aggrieved, so that the principles of natural justice are upheld. The help desk mobile numbers are 9596770601 and 9596770602. 

1 crore saplings to be planted to increase green cover
Aiming to increase the forest cover of the UT, the forest department is planning to plant one crore saplings. The department is likely to involve students in the tree plantation drive to make it successful. In Kashmir, 8,128 sq km of land is under forest area while in Jammu region the figure is 12,066 sq km. Meanwhile, the Forest Survey of India (FSI) will be conducting the national biennial forest survey in Jammu and Kashmir this month.  According to an earlier ISFR report, the forest cover in J&K had increased between 2017 and 2019.

Automatic milk dispenser in Pulwama
In a first, an automatic milk dispenser has been installed in Pulwama town in south Kashmir. The machine has been set up by a young professional milkman Shabir Ahmad Wagay from Pahoo village in collaboration with the Department of Animal and Sheep Husbandry. The dispenser has a capacity to accommodate 500 litres of milk at once. The machine has dispensed over 100 litre a day on an average since it became operational on March 7. It has an in-built Automatic Milk Control Unit (ACMU), which dispenses accurate amount of milk as per the inputs given by the customer. 

Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com

