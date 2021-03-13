STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal Governor calls upon state officials to exhibit 'political neutrality'

Elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29.

Published: 13th March 2021 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday called upon the state officials to adhere to rule of law and exhibit 'political neutrality' ahead of the Assembly elections.

"Call upon the bureaucracy at the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government, West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police to adhere to rule of law and exhibit 'political neutrality' so that our democracy flourishes. All must work to ensure peaceful environment that is quintessential for fair elections that is the basis of democracy," tweeted the Governor's office.

Elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29.

The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankhar
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp