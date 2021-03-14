STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Akhil Gogoi facing a political trial: Yogendra Yadav

The Rights activist met ailing Gogoi at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati.

Published: 14th March 2021 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

yogendraYadav

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Rights activist Yogendra Yadav on Sunday alleged that Assam’s arrested activist-turned-politician Akhil Gogoi is facing a political trial and not a criminal trial.

“It is sad that people who should be behind the bar are seated on the chair (of power) and those who should be free are languishing in jail. It (Akhil Gogoi’s) is not a criminal trial but a political trial. This was done to prevent him from addressing people during the election,” Yadav told journalists after meeting ailing Gogoi at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati.

Samajwadi Party leader, Sunilam, who was with Yadav, conveyed Gogoi’s message to the people to “defeat the BJP”. He said the Congress-led grand alliance should have listened to “people’s voice” by not fielding candidates against Raijor Dal, of which Gogoi is the president, and its ally Assam Jatiya Parishad.

Gogoi was arrested by the police in December 2019 when the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent. Later, he was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case pertaining to his alleged links with the CPI (Maoist).

The NIA had charged him with sedition, intention to cause riot against national integration, punishment for criminal conspiracy and unlawful association under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. He is lodged at the Central Jail in Guwahati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogendra Yadav Akhil Gogoi
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp