Assam polls 2021: Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal releases fourth list of candidates

Raijor Dal also replaced the Dalgaon constituency candidate Omar Ali and instead gave ticket to Arab Ali to contest the polls from the same seat.

Published: 14th March 2021 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Akhil Gogoi

Akhil Gogoi (File Photo)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Raijor Dal led by jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi on Sunday released its fourth list of candidates containing four names for the third phase of polling in Assam on April 6.

The list contains the names of Nilimoy Pradhani (Golakganj), Ali Akbar Miya (Bilasipara West), Anil Boro (Palasbari) and Dhananjoy Kalita (Guwahati West).

The party also replaced the Dalgaon constituency candidate Omar Ali and instead gave ticket to Arab Ali to contest the polls from the same seat.

The Raijor Dal has nominated a total of 32 candidates to contest in the elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly, being held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

