STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam polls 2021: BJP favours continuity, to contest on 92 seats; releases third list of candidates

BJP also released a list of 17 candidates for the third phase of assembly elections. Chandra Mohan Patowary will contest from Dharmapur seat.

Published: 14th March 2021 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags. (Photo| EPS)

BJP flags. (Photo| EPS)

By ANI

GUWAHATI: The BJP, which heads Assam’s ruling coalition, favored continuity as it announced the final list of 17 candidates.

Eight of the 17 seats in Guwahati and Lower Assam are currently held by the party and it fielded seven sitting MLAs.

The only MLA to have missed the poll bus is Dipak Kumar Rabha (Dudhnai seat). Shyamjit Rabha of the Rabha Joutha Mancha, a tribe-based organization and ally of BJP, will contest from the seat but under the BJP’s symbol.

As per the list, Industries and Commerce Minister Chandramohan Patowary (Dharmapur), Law and Justice Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharjee (Gauhati East), MLAs Ashok Singhi (Bilasipara East), Ashwini Rai Sarkar (Golakganj), Atul Bora (Dispur), Suman Haripriya (Hajo) and Narayan Deka (Barkhetry) are contesting from their respective constituencies.

Earlier, speculations were rife that the BJP might choose Shantanu Bharali, who is the legal advisor to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, over Bhattacharjee.

The BJP fielded Muslim candidates in Salmara South, Bilasipara West, Jaleswar, Jania and Baghbar, all of them in Lower Assam. They have sizeable Muslim populations and are considered the bastions of the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front.

BJP sources said the Central leadership favored the candidates of party stalwart and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over others.

“Unlike in the 2016 elections, there are very few candidates with RSS background this time around. Also, workers, who have been with the party for a long time, were ignored,” a BJP source said.

The BJP is contesting in 92 of the state’s 126 Assembly segments while AGP is contesting in 26 seats. Eight seats have been offered to the United People’s Party Liberal, the third component of the alliance, which holds sway in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assembly polls Assam Assembly elections 2021 Assam BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp