Bengal will never bow down before outsiders: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee attacks BJP

Published: 14th March 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee addresses during 'Nandigram Diwas' rally, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said his party will not bow down before "outsiders", and asserted that his aunt and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will win the election battle, no matter what challenges are thrown before her.

The TMC, which has made 'Bengali pride' its core poll plank, has tagged the BJP as a "party of outsiders", as its top leaders hail from outside the state.

The TMC MP, who took part in a rally here, also urged people to put up a united fight against the CPI(M) and its ally, the Congress, and claimed that the communist regime had perpetrated atrocities on the poor peasants of the state, citing the Nandigram movement of 2007.

"We will not bow down before the BJP, we will not bow down before the outsiders," he said at the start of the rally, which was attended by Mamata Banerjee on a wheel chair.

The CM had sustained severe injuries during electioneering in Nandigram, where she has crossed swords with her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari.

ALSO READ | 'Injured tiger more dangerous': Mamata Banerjee leads TMC's Kolkata march on wheelchair

Shouting slogans such as 'Modi babu ashe Modi babu Jay, Bangla nijer meyeke chay' (PM Modi may come and go, Bengal wants its daughter to rule the state), the Diamond Harbour MP said, "Despite her serious foot injury, our leader has joined the rally. She will conquer the battle notwithstanding her injuries."

