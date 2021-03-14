STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bomb threat to Ambanis: NIA to present Mumbai cop Sachin Waze before court on Sunday

Waze was summoned to the NIA office on Saturday to record his statement, in connection with the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai.

Published: 14th March 2021 10:41 AM

Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze

Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze

By ANI

MUMBAI: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) will present Sachin Waze, an assistant police inspector with the Mumbai Police who was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai, before a special court on Sunday to demand his custody.

This came days after Waze, was who was leading the investigating of Mansukh Hiren's death in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters.

"Sachin Waze API Mumbai Police Crime Branch has been arrested for his role and involvement in Placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael Road (near Mukesh Ambani's house) on 25th February 2021," said an official statement of NIA.

Waze was summoned to the NIA office on Saturday to record his statement, in connection with the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai. Later, he was arrested under section 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of the Indian Penal Code, and 4(a)(b)(I) of the Explosive Substances Act 1908.

In 2004 also, Waze was arrested and suspended from service in connection with Khawja Yunus custodial death case. He and other cops were named in the charge sheet.

After his release , the controversial joined the Shiv Sena and after 16 years of suspension, he had joined the Mumbai police again in 2019 in crime branch. 

Earlier on Saturday, sensing his arrest, Waze had posted an emotional post on his WhatsApp DP.

"3 March 2004, fellow officers from the CID arrested me in the false case (see the box to know more about this Khaja Yunus case). That arrest inclusive till date, sending the history is going to repeat. My fellow officers are on to falsely trap me. There is a slight difference in the scenario. Probably, I had 17 years of hope, patience, life and service too. Now, I will have neither 17 years of further life nor service nor patience to live. I think the time to say goodbye to the world is coming closer," He said in his message.

The Opposition earlier demanded the Waze's arrest in connection with Mansukh Hiren death case while the government transferred him from Crime Branch to another department.

The encounter specialist also approached the Thane session court for anticipatory bail.

In his bail plea, Waze said that the fraudulent case has been made against him to trap and end his career.

He also claimed that he has nothing to do with what mentioned in FIR against him.

“On the basis of falsified information in FIR, no one can be arrested. There is no substance in allegations made against him. He was staying in Thane so he knew Mansukh Hiren that cannot be the criteria to arrest me. I have no connections with Mansukh Hiren death case,” Waze stated in his plea.

However, the Court refused to give interim relief to Sachin Waze and asked the concern authorities to submit the probe report.  

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Hire, the owner of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in the Thane district on Friday. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case.

Hiren’s wife blamed Waze for her husband's death and demanded a high-level inquiry. She also alleged that the cop was pressuring her husband to get arrested in the bomb scare case.

(With ENS Inputs)

Mukesh Ambani Mansukh Hiren Sachin Vaze NIA Mumbai Police
