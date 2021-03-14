STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Bhupesh Baghel rules out lockdown in Chhattisgarh, urges adherence to COVID-19 protocol

State capital Raipur and adjoining Durg districts continue to drive the spike in the new infection cases with 206 and 140 new cases respectively.

Published: 14th March 2021

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Despite the state recording the highest single-day spike in 2021 with 543 new coronavirus cases, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has ruled out the possibility of imposing a lockdown in the state, and has appealed to the people to adhere to COVID-19 protocols. 

State capital Raipur and adjoining Durg districts continue to drive the spike in the new infection cases with 206 and 140 new cases respectively.

The Covid-19 tally of positive cases in the state rose to 316854. At the same time, 309198 have recovered and the state still has 3770 active cases.

“It’s the poor and the business class who usually bear the brunt of lockdown besides the economic impact faced by common people on their livelihood. Instead of the lockdown, it is essential and preferable for all to strictly follow the Covid pandemic guidelines,” Baghel said. 

The state health officials blamed the negligence by the people for the sudden rise in fresh Covid cases when the restrictions like social distancing, wearing masks were apparently seen flouted in public places.

