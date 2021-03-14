MP doctor infected with COVID-19 after second Covishield vaccine dose

By PTI

JABALPUR: A senior doctor with the state-run Gandhi Medical College in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has contracted COVID-19 despite taking both vaccine doses, officials said on Saturday.

People close to the 48-year-old doctor said she believed not wearing a mask after getting the second dose and a general lowering of guard may have caused the infection.

She got the first dose of the Covishield vaccine on January 16 and the second one on March 1, they said.

The doctor tested positive on March 10, and has been advised home quarantine for 14 days.