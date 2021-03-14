STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No RT-PCR Covid 19 test report needed to visit Mahakumbh: Uttarakhand CM

"We understand the sentiments of the devotees and will make sure that pilgrims face no hassle when they come to Mahakumbh 2021," said the newly sworn in CM.

Published: 14th March 2021 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

M meets Haridwar seers on Sunday, assures them full support from the government for 'Grand Mahakumbh'. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: No RT-PCR Covid-19 test report will be necessary for pilgrims coming for the Mahakumbh officially commencing from April 1 to April 30 in Haridwar, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat has said.

"We understand the sentiments of the devotees and will make sure that pilgrims face no hassle when they come to Mahakumbh 2021," said the newly sworn in CM.

"The Mahakumbh is going to be Divya and Bhavya (Divine and Grand). Devotees can come and take a dip in Holy Ganges but must ensure they follow safety protocols of the central government," said the CM while speaking to media on Sunday. 

Earlier, the state government under Trivendra Singh Rawat had issued SOPs making the RT-PCR test report mandatory for attending the religious congregation. 

This is a total reversal of the state government's earlier stance under Trivendra Singh Rawat which through various means including the strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) discouraged the pilgrims from attendind the Mahakumbh. 

Rahul Shekhawat, Dehradun based political analyst said, "The new CMs first instruction was to shower flowers on devotees in Shahi Snan of Mahashivratri. This set the agenda. Now the Mahakumbh will be organized in a manner which is approved by devotees, seers and traders alike."

The SOPs which were earlier issued by the Uttarakhand government’s disaster management department did not go down well with Akhadas, seers, local priests and the trader fraternity.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, apex body of Akhadas in the country said the restrictions in the SOPs stop people from visiting the Mahakumbh 2021 

The conditions in the SOP include mandatory registration at government portals, negative Covid-19 report (not more than 72 hours old), e-pass allocation for pilgrims, among others. Stern legal action against violators will be initiated under the Disaster Management Act and Covid-19 regulations, as per the SOPs. 

Suggesting that the Kumbh Mela authorities 'may consider' curtailing the total duration of the Kumbh Mela, the SOP listed 15 preventive measures to check the spread of the Covid during the religious congregation.

Senior officials even went ahead to write to various state governments not to run any special trains or buses for Mahakumbh 2021. 


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirath Singh Rawat haridwar maha kumbh
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp