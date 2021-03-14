Uttarakhand: Lockdown in areas of Mussoorie after number of Covid cases increase

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With Covid-19 cases increasing, Dehradun district administration has ordered a complete lockdown in Galway Cottage and St. George's School, Barlow Ganj areas of Mussoorie.

In an official notification published on Saturday, the DM states that all shops and offices will remain shut in the areas.

"The sale of essential items will be arranged by the district administration. The people in these areas will need to stay indoors during the lockdown and that only one person from a family will be allowed to step out for purchasing essential items from government mobile shop in the locality," said Ashish Srivastava, district magistrate of Dehradun.

At present, total active cases in the hill state stand 583 while the Covid-19 tally in the state has gone up to 97,754 while 1,702 has lost their lives due to the viral infection in the hill state.

The state has vaccinated total 24,436 people with complete two doses required for immunity against the Covid-19 while 82884 people have been vaccinated once.