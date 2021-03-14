STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

We'll block major border areas to stop entry of illegal Bangladeshis: Rajnath Singh

India on March 2 had reassured Bangladesh that its process to identify illegal migrants in the border state of Assam will not impact Dhaka.

Published: 14th March 2021 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

BISWANATH: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday assured that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power it will block borders to stop the entry of illegal Bangladeshis into India.

"We have our government in Tripura. With your blessing, we are going to make a government in Assam and West Bengal. The borders of these states are shared with Bangladesh. If BJP comes to power here, we'll block major border areas to stop the entry of Bangladeshis in India," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing the rally in Biswanath here.

India on March 2 had reassured Bangladesh that its process to identify illegal migrants in the border state of Assam will not impact Dhaka. Also, the NRC for Assam is a record maintained by the Central Government for the people of Assam. It contains names and certain relevant information for the identification of citizens in the state. Currently, the register exists only for Assam.

Speaking further, Singh stated, "I want to congratulate the state government for building toilets in the houses, across the state. I have been told that all the districts of Assam are now open defecation free."

Later today, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will reach Gohpur in Assam to address another rally.The term of the 14th Legislative Assembly of Assam is up to May 31, 2021. The Assembly elections for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27. In 2016 Assembly polls were held in two phases.

A total of 2,32,44,454 electors will elect the candidates in Assam for the 15th Legislative Assembly of Assam.

In Assam, elections shall be held in three phases. The first phase of notification is March 2 and 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls. The last date of nomination March 9 and the date of poll is March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1. A total of 41 constituencies in 12 districts will go to the polls on April 6.

In 2016, the BJP scripted history and formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule. BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly. BJP bagged 60 seats, AGP 14 and BPF 12 seats. Congress, which ran the state for three straight terms under the leadership of Tarun Gogoi, could manage to win only 26 seats. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh BJP NRC
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp