We'll block major border areas to stop entry of illegal Bangladeshis: Rajnath Singh

By ANI

BISWANATH: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday assured that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power it will block borders to stop the entry of illegal Bangladeshis into India.

"We have our government in Tripura. With your blessing, we are going to make a government in Assam and West Bengal. The borders of these states are shared with Bangladesh. If BJP comes to power here, we'll block major border areas to stop the entry of Bangladeshis in India," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing the rally in Biswanath here.

India on March 2 had reassured Bangladesh that its process to identify illegal migrants in the border state of Assam will not impact Dhaka. Also, the NRC for Assam is a record maintained by the Central Government for the people of Assam. It contains names and certain relevant information for the identification of citizens in the state. Currently, the register exists only for Assam.

Speaking further, Singh stated, "I want to congratulate the state government for building toilets in the houses, across the state. I have been told that all the districts of Assam are now open defecation free."

Later today, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will reach Gohpur in Assam to address another rally.The term of the 14th Legislative Assembly of Assam is up to May 31, 2021. The Assembly elections for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27. In 2016 Assembly polls were held in two phases.

A total of 2,32,44,454 electors will elect the candidates in Assam for the 15th Legislative Assembly of Assam.

In Assam, elections shall be held in three phases. The first phase of notification is March 2 and 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls. The last date of nomination March 9 and the date of poll is March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1. A total of 41 constituencies in 12 districts will go to the polls on April 6.

In 2016, the BJP scripted history and formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule. BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly. BJP bagged 60 seats, AGP 14 and BPF 12 seats. Congress, which ran the state for three straight terms under the leadership of Tarun Gogoi, could manage to win only 26 seats.