Assam polls: Congress unleashes 12-point attack on ruling BJP

The party said that before coming to power, BJP had promised to protect ‘jati’ (community), ‘mati’ (land) ‘bheti’ (foundation), but instead imposed the CAA on people.

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHTI: The Congress on Sunday came out with a 12-point ‘charge sheet’ against Assam’s BJP-led government. The party said that before coming to power, BJP had promised to protect ‘jati’ (community), ‘mati’ (land) ‘bheti’ (foundation), but instead imposed the CAA on people.

According to the Congress, the CAA is a threat to the language, culture and identity of the people of Assam.

The party slammed BJP also for leaving genuine citizens out of the National Register of Citizens.

“Before 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP promised five lakh employments every year. Like other promises, they failed to deliver this. There are around three lakh posts lying vacant in different departments and the number of unemployed in the state has reached 40 lakh,” the Congress said.  

“The BJP has been selling our prized resources, from oil fields to the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to corporate houses close to the Modi regime,” the party said.

The Congress also claimed there has been a mushrooming of syndicates and criticised the BJP for price rises and plight of tea workers.

“The BJP government has failed to increase the daily wage of tea workers. The promise to provide ST status to over 100 sub-tribes of the Adivasi tea community was also not kept,” the Congress said.

“Modi said in 2014 that after May 16, all Bangladeshis will have to leave. The BJP had also stated there were 50 lakh Bangladeshis in Assam. That this was a false statement is made apparent by figures from the home ministry,” it said.

‘Charge sheet’ a joke, retorts saffron party

The BJP called the Congress’s ‘charge sheet’ is a “joke”.

“First, their stand is not clear on the CAA. In some pockets like Barak Valley, even they support the CAA. In tea garden areas, they should not question us,” Assam BJP spokesperson Pabitra Margherita said.

