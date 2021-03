Batla House encounter: Delhi court awards death penalty to convict Ariz Khan

By Online Desk

A Delhi court has awards the death penalty to Ariz Khan for the murder of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in the 2008 Batla House encounter case.

Police sought the death penalty for Khan, allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, saying it was not just any killing but a murder of a law enforcement officer who was a defender of justice.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav also imposed a total fine of Rs 11 lakh against Ariz in the case. The court said Rs 10 lakh should be immediately released to the family members of Sharma.

Advocate M S Khan, appearing for Ariz, opposed the death penalty and said the incident was not premeditated.

The court had said on March 8 that it was "duly proved that Ariz Khan and his associates caused murder of police official and fired gunshot on the police official".

Inspector Sharma of the special cell was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter in Jamia Nagar in south Delhi.

The trial court had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed in July 2013 to life imprisonment in connection with the case.

(With PTI inputs)