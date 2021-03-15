STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal polls: Congress releases list of another 34 candidates; ISF names 20 contestants

ISF president Simul Soren will contest from Haripal in Hooghly district, while Mohammed Iqbal and Nuruzzaman will be the party's candidates from Entally and Metiabruz.

Published: 15th March 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday released its next list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, announcing 34 names for the polls.

The names were finalised after a meeting of the party's Central Election authority chaired by Sonia Gandhi.

This is the third list of Congress candidates for the eight-phase West Bengal assembly elections starting March 27.

So far, the party has announced a total of 50 candidates.

It had earlier released names of 13 and three candidates in two separate lists.

Meanwhile, Abbas Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front (ISF), an alliance partner of the Left Front and the Congress in the state, on Sunday announced the names of candidates for 20 constituencies in the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.

ISF president Simul Soren will contest from Haripal in Hooghly district, while Mohammed Iqbal and Nuruzzaman will be the party's candidates from Entally and Metiabruz, respectively, it said in a statement.

ISF is yet to announce the names of candidates from Canning Purba, Jangipara, Bhangar, Madhyamgram, Haroa and Mayureshwar -- the seats it has identified to fight from as a part of the alliance.

The party said that it announced the names of 20 candidates from among the 26 seats for which it has an alliance with the Left Front.

While the Left Front has given 30 seats to the ISF from its kitty, the Congress, from which the Siddique-led party demanded 15 seats, has agreed to give it only eight from its share.

