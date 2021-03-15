STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CAA not election issue in Assam; people will vote logically, not emotionally: BJP

Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that people are convinced that not a single foreigner can illegally settle in Assam as long as the BJP is in power in the state.

Published: 15th March 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Sunday claimed that the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not an issue in the upcoming assembly elections in the state as people will vote logically, not emotionally.

In an interview with PTI, the senior ruling party leader said that people are convinced that not a single foreigner can illegally settle in Assam as long as the BJP is in power in the state.

"There will be no impact (of CAA) on elections and the people of Assam have earlier shown that. When the citizenship issue was at its peak, we had participated in the panchayat polls, asking people to question us if any foreigner enters Assam. We bagged the highest number of seats in that election," he said.

The former Assembly speaker said that the CAA issue had cropped up even during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but the BJP succeeded in increasing its tally from seven to nine seats.

"We swept the Tiwa autonomous council polls, while the Congress scored a duck. The Congress also did not win any seat in the Bodoland Territorial Region elections. The CAA will not be an issue in the assembly elections also as people will vote logically, not emotionally," Dass said.

The two-time sitting MLA from Sarbhog constituency said that the party workers have gone to every booth and asked people whether any foreigner has come to their area after the enactment of the CAA.

"It was claimed that 1.5 crore immigrants will come to the state but not a single person has arrived yet. We had asserted that no foreigner can enter Assam as long as the BJP is in power in the state. People are convinced by our promise."

"How can foreigners come and settle in Assam when we have such tight security arrangements?" Dass said.

The opposition Congress, however, is aggressively raising the CAA issue in its poll campaign, promising to nullify the law if the Grand Alliance led by it comes to power in the state.

The grand old party has announced that it will build a martyrs' memorial in Guwahati for the five anti-CAA protesters who were killed in police firing in 2019.

It also launched a door-to-door campaign to collect 1 lakh 'gamocha' (Assamese scarf) with anti-CAA messages written on them to adorn the memorial.

Two newly floated parties Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad, in their election campaign, are also raking up the issue of CAA, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindu, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Despite the opposition's concerted effort to build a public opinion based on CAA, Dass exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA will win over 100 seats in the 126-member assembly.

"We are working with a 100-plus target," he said.

The BJP is contesting the assembly elections in an alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), who are part of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the regional arm of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Congress, which was in power in Assam for 15 years since 2001, has formed a 'Grand Alliance' with AIUDF, BPF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), RJD and Jimochayan (Deori) Peoples' Party (JPP) to fight the elections against the BJP-led NDA.

Elections will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

Results will be declared on May 2.

The 2016 elections in Assam gave a fractured mandate as no party got an absolute majority.

The BJP had emerged as the single-largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) had won 14 and 12 seats respectively.

The ruling coalition also had the support of an Independent MLA.

The Congress had won 26 seats, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) bagged 13 constituencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Citizenship Act CAA BJP Ranjeet Kumar Dass Assam Elections 2021 Assam Polls 2021 Assam Elections Assam Polls
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp