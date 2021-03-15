STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chowki chief among 4 cops shunted over Noida techie's car theft

The incident had taken place when Nishant, who works with a private company, was returning after buying vegetables to his car parked near the Migsun roundabout in Surajpur police station area.

Published: 15th March 2021 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NOIDA: Four police personnel, including a post in-charge, were on Monday shunted out for negligence in responding to the theft of an engineer's car by unidentified miscreants in Greater Noida, officials said.

These officials have been sent to the police lines with immediate effect, Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

The engineer was out for shopping with his wife and a child when he was waylaid on Sunday evening at gunpoint by the miscreants, who then fled with his car, in Greater Noida (West), the officials said.

The incident had taken place when Nishant, who works with a private company, was returning after buying vegetables to his car parked near the Migsun roundabout in Surajpur police station area.

"Junpath chowki in-charge sub-inspector Arun Verma, head constable Upendra Singh and constables Sahil Sultan and Akash Vikal have been shunted to the police lines with immediate effect due to negligence in the case related to the engineer that took place in Surajpur area on Sunday," DCP Chander said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case, and an investigation is underway, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Noida
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp