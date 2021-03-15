STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID vaccine beneficiaries in Chhattisgarh can now choose between Covishield or Covaxin

The state health minister T S Singhdeo was earlier not in favour of using indigenous Covaxin until its efficacy was proven through the clinical trial processes.

Published: 15th March 2021 12:32 PM

covishield, Covaxin

Covaxin and Covishield vaccines

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The beneficiaries in Chhattisgarh will now be allowed to opt between the two Covid-19 vaccines—Covishield and Covaxin from Monday.

Till now, only the Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, was being used in the state. The Covaxin doses will be initially administered only at the Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Raipur. 

The state health minister T S Singhdeo was earlier not in favour of using indigenous Covaxin until its efficacy was proven through the clinical trial processes. However, after he learnt that it is safe, he has considered approving the vaccine.

Though the minister is willing to seek the details about the completion of the testing procedure of Covaxin and its efficacy from the Centre that recently has dropped the ‘clinical trial mode’ tag.

According to the health department, this is the first time the choice has been given to the beneficiaries after the mega inoculation drive began in Chhattisgarh in January.

“Every preparation has been accomplished at the Medical College where a separate facility counter been set up for administering Covaxin,” said Dr Amar Singh Thakur, Chhattisgarh immunisation officer.

