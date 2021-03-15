STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months

The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,58,725 with 118 more fatalities being recorded in a day, the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Published: 15th March 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike in 85 days, taking the country's infection tally to 1,13,85,339, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,58,725 with 118 more fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering an upward trend for five days in a row, the total active caseload has gone up to 2,19,262 which is 1.93 per cent of the total infections in the country, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.68 per cent, the data stated.

As many as 26,624 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on December 20.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,07,352, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.39 per cent, according to the data.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 22,74,07,413 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to March 14, including 7,03,772 on Sunday.

The 118 new fatalities include 50 from Maharashtra, 20 from Punjab and 15 from Kerala, the data showed.

A total of 1,58,725 deaths have so far been reported in the country, including 52,861 from Maharashtra, 12,547 from Tamil Nadu, 12,390 from Karnataka, 10,941 from Delhi, 10,292 from West Bengal, 8,746 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,184 from Andhra Pradesh, it stated.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

