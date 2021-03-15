J&K: US-made M-4 carbine rifle, armour piercing bullets recovered from militant killed in gunfight 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A Lashkar-e-Toiba militant was killed on Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The security personnel have recovered a US-made M-4 carbine rifle and 36 armour piercing bullets from the militant’s possession.

A joint contingent of police, CRPF and army laid siege around Rawalpora area on Saturday after receiving inputs about presence of 2-3 militants including top Lakshar commander Sajad Afghani.

Then the security forces launched a cordon and search operation which soon turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

After an overnight lull, the exchange of fire resumed on Sunday in which one militant was killed. The deceased militant was identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani and he joined militancy in September 2020.

“The militants were given the opportunity to surrender. However, militants turned down the offer and fired indiscriminately on the troops. The fire was returned by the troops and in ensuing gunfight, a militant was killed,” the police official said.

Three houses caught fire during the gunfight.