Amid fresh COVID-19 wave, MP makes seven days quarantine must for travelers arriving from Maharashtra

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Travelers arriving in Madhya Pradesh from the adjoining Maharashtra will have to compulsorily undergo seven days quarantine in the wake of fresh COVID-19 wave in Maharashtra and MP. With the COVID-19 pandemic making a comeback in MP, the home department in the BJP-ruled state has issued a set of guidelines to all collectors of all 52 districts.

The six point guideline, particularly focuses on districts bordering Maharashtra, besides Indore and Bhopal – the two premier cities of the central Indian state which report bulk of new cases.

According to the guideline, all travelers (be it on passenger or commercial vehicles) from Maharashtra, will have to undergo thermal scanning upon arrival in bordering MP’s districts, including Balaghat, Chhindwara, Seoni, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Betul.

Also, all travelers arriving from Maharashtra in adjoining districts of MP will have to undergo seven days compulsory quarantining. “All such travelers must be identified and advised to go under strict quarantine in MP districts,” the guideline issued by MP’s additional chief secretary (ACS-Home) Dr Rajesh Rajoura said.

Further, all closed halls in Indore, Bhopal and the MP districts bordering Maharashtra will be allowed to hold programs only with 50% capacity or maximum of 200 persons.

Meanwhile, the central Indian state reported 743 new cases and two deaths over the last 24 hours on Sunday. Indore continued to report maximum cases in the state with 263 new cases and one death, followed by 139 cases in Bhopal.

The other districts which reported significant number of cases, included Jabalpur (45 cases), Gwalior 30 cases, 24 cases each in Ratlam and Ujjain, 23 cases in Burhanpur, 22 cases in Chhindwara, 18 cases in Khargone and 16 cases in Betul.

The positivity rate of new cases was 4.5 percent across the state, but Indore’s daily positivity rate continued to hover between 8 and 9 percent.