STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid fresh COVID-19 wave, MP makes seven days quarantine must for travelers arriving from Maharashtra

The six point guideline, particularly focuses on districts bordering Maharashtra, besides Indore and Bhopal – the two premier cities of the central Indian state which report bulk of new cases.

Published: 15th March 2021 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker marks the hands of residents with home quarantine stamp at Bhaji Galli Road no. 3 of Andheri East in Mumbai Saturday June 27 2020.

A health worker marks the hands of residents with home quarantine stamp. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Travelers arriving in Madhya Pradesh from the adjoining Maharashtra will have to compulsorily undergo seven days quarantine in the wake of fresh COVID-19 wave in Maharashtra and MP. With the COVID-19 pandemic making a comeback in MP, the home department in the BJP-ruled state has issued a set of guidelines to all collectors of all 52 districts.

The six point guideline, particularly focuses on districts bordering Maharashtra, besides Indore and Bhopal – the two premier cities of the central Indian state which report bulk of new cases.

 According to the guideline, all travelers (be it on passenger or commercial vehicles) from Maharashtra, will have to undergo thermal scanning upon arrival in bordering MP’s districts, including Balaghat, Chhindwara, Seoni, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Betul.

Also, all travelers arriving from Maharashtra in adjoining districts of MP will have to undergo seven days compulsory quarantining. “All such travelers must be identified and advised to go under strict quarantine in MP districts,” the guideline issued by MP’s additional chief secretary (ACS-Home) Dr Rajesh Rajoura said.

Further, all closed halls in Indore, Bhopal and the MP districts bordering Maharashtra will be allowed to hold programs only with 50% capacity or maximum of 200 persons.

Meanwhile, the central Indian state reported 743 new cases and two deaths over the last 24 hours on Sunday. Indore continued to report maximum cases in the state with 263 new cases and one death, followed by 139 cases in Bhopal.

The other districts which reported significant number of cases, included Jabalpur (45 cases), Gwalior 30 cases, 24 cases each in Ratlam and Ujjain, 23 cases in Burhanpur, 22 cases in Chhindwara, 18 cases in Khargone and 16 cases in Betul.

The positivity rate of new cases was 4.5 percent across the state, but Indore’s daily positivity rate continued to hover between 8 and 9 percent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
7 days quarantine Madhya Pradesh quarantine rules
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp