STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nearly 146 tonnes Covid-related bio-medical waste generated daily in country: Centre

Approximately 146 Tons per day of incremental Bio-Medical Waste is generated in the country due to diagnostic activities, treatment and quarantine of COVID-19 patients.

Published: 15th March 2021 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Waste

here are about 18,178 captive disposal facilities installed by individual HCFs for pre-treatment and/ or final treatment of the waste. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 146 tonnes of bio-medical waste is generated per day in the country due to diagnostic activities and treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Ministry of Environment informed Parliament on Monday.

Responding to a query in the Upper House of Parliament, Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo said that as per the figures from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), approximately 146 Tons per day of incremental BMW is generated in the country due to diagnostic activities, treatment and quarantine of COVID-19 patients.

He said that as per the CPCB, approximately 616 Tons per day of Bio-Medical Waste (BMW) was generated in the country during 2019.

ALSO WATCH:

Responding to a query on actions being taken for disposal of the waste, the minister said that for ensuring safe disposal of biomedical waste including COVID-19 waste, the CPCB has brought out dedicated guidelines for handling, treatment and disposal of waste generated during treatment, diagnostics and quarantine of COVID-19 patients.

As per the provisions of Bio Medical Waste Management (BMWM) Rules, 2016, State Government(s)/UT Administration(s) are required to ensure that adequate infrastructure exists in their jurisdiction for treatment and disposal of BMW.

Accordingly, state pollution control boards and pollution control committees (SPCBs/ PCCs) have authorized 202 Common Bio-medical Waste Treatment and Disposal Facilities (CBWTFs) to collect and dispose the BMW, including COVID-19 waste.

Further, there are about 18,178 captive disposal facilities installed by individual HCFs for pre-treatment and/ or final treatment of the BMW, he told the Rajya Sabha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 in India
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp