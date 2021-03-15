STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Wave of public support in favour of BJP in Bengal, asserts Keshav Prasad Maurya

The BJP leader also rebutted claims that 'Didi' was still a craze in poll-bound West Bengal in terms of posters and banners.

Published: 15th March 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Asserting that the wave of public support in favour of the BJP is much stronger in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said the party will cross the 200-seat mark in the poll-bound eastern state.

"For the past three months, I have been touring West Bengal from the election point of view and interacting with members of the public, party office bearers and workers. Based on the feedback gathered, I can say that the wave of public support is in favour of the BJP in West Bengal this time, much stronger than the one which swept Uttar Pradesh during the 2017 Assembly elections," he told PTI.

Claiming that the days of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) are numbered, Maurya said, "Do maee, didi gayee (May 2, Didi's government gone)." Drawing a comparison between Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the BJP leader said people of the poll-bound state will reject the "buaa-bhatijaa" duo (of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee) like the way UP rejected the "buaa-bhatijaa" (Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

On the support extended by non-BJP parties to the TMC, Maurya, who is campaigning for the BJP in around 35 assembly seats, said, "The sole aim of these parties is to stop the BJP from coming to power because if the BJP comes to power, their chances of staging a comeback will virtually end. Even if anti-BJP political parties extend support to 'Didi' (Banerjee), she will not be able to escape (from defeat), as the people (of West Bengal) have made up their minds."

He also targeted the TMC supremo over not raising "Jai Shri Ram" slogan.

"Why does 'Didi' get disturbed by Jai Shri Raam slogan? It is solely because of politics of appeasement and to gather the votes of infiltrators," the deputy CM said.

Banerjee had recently declined to speak at an event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary where "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rebutting claims that 'Didi' was still a craze in poll-bound West Bengal in terms of posters and banners, Maurya said, "In the 2017 UP Assembly elections, posters and banners of the Samajwadi Party were seen the most, but the BJP emerged as victorious. This time, hoardings of the Trinamool Congress are most visible because they have misused the government machinery."

"But, I feel that elections are not won by banners and posters. People want to get rid of Trinamool Congress and 'Didi', and want a BJP government. They want to show their faith, which they had reposed in the prime minister," he added.

West Bengal will be voting in eight phases, beginning March 27.

Votes will be counted on May 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keshav Prasad Maurya BJP Bengal Elections Bengal Polls Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp