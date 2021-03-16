AI getting big push in educational institutes, says government at Parliament

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Education Ministry has asked all institutions approved by the All-India Council for Technical Institutions to offer artificial intelligence (AI) as an elective in B Tech courses and also, start a B Tech course in AI and data science.

This, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal ‘Nishank’ in Parliament on Monday, is aimed at augmenting the human resource in AI and data analytics.

The government also said in its reply to the House that the National Council of Educational Research & Training has initiated the process for the preparation of a new national curriculum framework for school education as proposed in the National Education Policy, 2020 during which the possibility of introducing an introductory course on AI at the secondary level is being explored.

The CBSE had introduced artificial intelligenceas a subject in Class IX two years back and in Class XI last year in their affiliated schools.