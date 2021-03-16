STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal elections: Amid row over his candidature, MP Swapan Dasgupta quits Rajya Sabha

Dasgupta, who became a Rajya Sabha member in April, 2016, has been named by the saffron party as its candidate from Tarakeswar assembly seat in the poll-bound state.

BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta (R) with PM Modi. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Nominated Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the upper house of Parliament after being named as a BJP candidate in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Sources said that he has submitted his resignation, asking it to be considered effective from Wednesday.

Asked about his resignation, Dasgupta told PTI that "I have always said whatever necessary steps will have to be taken will be done by me before I submit my nomination papers (for West Bengal polls).

His term as Rajya Sabha member was till April, 2022.

After his name was announced on last Sunday, Dasgupta said his party wants to put an end to TMCs 'syndicate raj' in West Bengal.

He also asked people who hail from the state but live outside to "chip in" and help the BJP build 'Sonar Bangla' (golden Bengal).

"We all are aware about the situation prevailing in state. This atmosphere of violence, extortion. We want to end that. The BJP will ensure that people in Bengal get to live in peace," he said.

Senior saffron party leaders including Amit Shah and J P Nadda have often hit out at the Mamata Banerjee camp for allegedly patronising syndicates and clubs that extort money from common people.

Dasgupta also said that "work opportunities have dried up" in the state, and talented youth are moving out for jobs and higher education.

"Bengalis have been able to establish themselves all over the world. Sadly, they do not get enough scope to work here and move out. We wish to stem that flow," he said.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Honoured to be nominated by the West Bengal BJP to contest from Tarakeshwara centre of Bengals cultural heritage. I look forward to the campaign for a new, vibrant Sonar Bangla."

However, his candidature stoked controversy, as Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said that a nominated member of the Parliament's upper house can be disqualified if he or she joins a political party after six months from taking oath. 

She also alleged that Dasgupta, who was nominated by former President and late Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee in 2016, hasn't declared his allegiance towards the saffron party.

"Swapan Dasgupta is BJP candidate for West Bengal polls. 10th Schedule of Constitution says nominated Rajya Sabha member to be disqualified if he joins any political party AFTER expiry of 6 months from oath. He was sworn in April 2016, remains unallied. Must be disqualified NOW for joining BJP," she tweeted.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

