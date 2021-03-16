COVID-19: Surat textile/diamond workers need to get tested once a week

By PTI

SURAT: In the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Surat, people working in textile and diamond industries here are required to get themselves tested for the viral infection once a week, the city civic body has said.

In daily tests here in Gujarat, majority of those found infected are associated with the textile business, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said in a release issued on Monday evening.

Of late, Surat, a textile and diamond hub, has been reporting the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in the state, as per official data.

"Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the city, people associated with textile and diamond industries will be required to get themselves tested once a week, and daily checking with pulse oximeter (to measure oxygen saturation level) will be mandatory," the SMC's release said.

The textile and diamond industries will have to strictly adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, it added.

The civic body also said it has intensified testing in crowded places, including diamond and textile units and educational institutions.

On Monday, Surat recorded 240 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, taking the infection count in the city to 42,716, as per the SMC.