STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

FIR registered against Waseem Rizvi for moving SC seeking removal of some verses of Quran

Chairman of the Raja Action Committee, Maulana Afroz Raja Qadri, claimed sectarian forces were operating behind Rizvi, and that time has come to unmask them.

Published: 16th March 2021 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Wasim Rizvi

Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi at Supreme Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

BAREILLY: An FIR was registered here against former UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims with his petition in the Supreme Court seeking removal of some verses of the Quran which he claimed promoted terrorism.

The FIR was registered at the Kotwali police station on Monday evening following complaints by Anjuman Khuddam-e-Rasool secretary Shan Ahmed and an organisation known as Ittehad-e-Millat Council, the police said.

The case was registered under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bareilly, Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

Chairman of the Raja Action Committee, Maulana Afroz Raja Qadri, claimed sectarian forces were operating behind Rizvi, and that time has come to unmask them.

On Sunday, members of the Muslim community held a protest in Lucknow against Rizvi.

Shia cleric and a senior member of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Kalbe Jawwad and a large number of people took part in the protest at the Bara Imambara.

Addressing the gathering that day, Maulana Syed Salman Hasni Nadvi laid stress on Muslim unity and described Rizvi as a "kaafir (non-believer)" and "mujrim (criminal)".

"We are believers of the Quran and Allah first, Sunni and Shia later. Hence, there are no differences among us as far as the Quran is concerned," Nadvi had then said.

Maulana Jawwad had told reporters that Waseem Rizvi was a part of the "jamaat (group)" that goes to the extent of even falsifying their own existence and betraying their own religion.

"He has been indulging in anti-religious activities, but this time, he has broken all barriers by raising a finger on the Quran," Jawwad had said, urging the government to immediately arrest Rizvi and impose a heavy fine on him.

In Bareilly, Mufti Ahsan Raja Qadri of the Dargah-e-Aala Hazrat, a prominent center of Barelvi Muslims, too had condemned Rizvi's move and said not even an iota of change in the holy book was possible.

In a statement, he had said, "Waseem Rizvi is an enemy of the Quran and Islam. He is doing this to gather cheap popularity and to save himself from the Waqf scam." Rizvi filed the PIL in the apex court on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Waseem Rizvi Quran verses removal Supreme Court
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp