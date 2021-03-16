STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government plans to divest its stakes from three Defence PSUs  

As for timeline, Naik said, “The completion of a transaction depends on market conditions.  Therefore, it is not possible to predict a timeline.”

Published: 16th March 2021 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik (Photo | Shripad Naik Facebook)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is planning to decrease its shareholding in three Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) in the future but timeline for execution of this step is not decided yet.

Shripad Naik, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence on Monday informed, “The Government is planning to decrease shareholding in Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) namely, Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML Ltd)., Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI).”

As for timeline, Naik said, “The completion of a transaction depends on market conditions.  Therefore, it is not possible to predict a timeline.”

Minister shared this information in the Rajya Sabha in reply to a question asked by Dr Santanu Sen a Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal.

BEML Ltd is a new addition to the list of DPSUs from which the government is planning to decrease its stakes as GRSE and MIDHANI were part of a prior such step as per which the government has already decreased its shareholding and a total of Rs 26,457.99 crore collected by decrease in shareholding from six PSUs, in last five years, making defence-related equipment.

Quoting accountability and public ownership as some of the reasons for divestment of stake MoS Defence elaborated, “Policy of disinvestment of minority stake without transfer of management control is being followed for priority sector including defence to unlock value, promote public ownership, to meet the minimum public shareholding norms of SEBI and for ensuring higher degree of accountability.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Defence Public Sector Undertakings Shripad Naik
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp