JJP MLA urges PM Modi to hold talks with farmers, says unable to enter villages

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Jannayak Janta Party MLA Ram Kumar Gautam on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold dialogue with protesting farmers, saying people like him are unable to enter villages despite supporting the withdrawal of farm law.

"I request Modiji to get this agitation ended at the earliest through dialogue. If it prolongs, it can be dangerous," Gautam said in the Haryana Assembly while participating in a debate on the state Budget.

Referring to protests faced by the BJP-JJP MLAs in several villages, Gautam said, "People are unable to enter villages, even like me who are in favour of farmers, support their agitation and seek withdrawal of the farm laws."

The Narnaund MLA also raised the issue of alleged corruption in the Food and Civil Supplies Department, which is headed by JJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Taking part in the debate, Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan, who had withdrawn support to the Khattar government over the farmers' issue, alleged that corruption was rampant in various spheres.

On the farmers' issue, he said the Assembly should bring a resolution to demand from the Centre a fourth law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.