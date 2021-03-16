STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP Congress leader Manak Agrawal who had slammed party for inducting 'Godse follower' expelled

State Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said, "It is the right decision as Agrawal used to criticize and spoke against senior party leaders for the last many years."

Published: 16th March 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Manak Agrawal

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Manak Agrawal (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Manak Agrawal who had criticized the decision to induct a `Godse follower' has been expelled from Congress for six years for "indiscipline".

In a statement issued on Monday, the state Congress said its disciplinary committee headed by former home minister Bharat Singh took the decision after receiving a report on Agrawal's conduct from the party's Hoshangabad unit.

His statements in the last few days and actions amounted to "total indiscipline", it said.

State Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said, "It is the right decision as Agrawal used to criticize and spoke against senior party leaders for the last many years."

The disciplinary committee took the action against him for criticizing party leaders including (former prime minister) Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and others, he said.

The BJP's claim that he paid the price for criticizing the induction of Babulal Chourasia, a Gwalior councilor, was not true, Saluja said.

Chourasia, a former Congressman who had joined the Hindu Mahasabha, returned to the party fold on February 25, ahead of local body elections.

He was reportedly involved in the installation of a bust of Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, in the Mahasabha office a few years ago. He had denied it. Opposing the decision, Agrawal had tweeted that state Congress chief Kamal Nath should clarify "whether he is with the ideology of Gandhiji or Godse".

On Tuesday, state Home Minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra took a swipe at the opposition over Agrawal's expulsion.

"It appears that Godse has become a big thing in the Congress. Manak has been made Amanak (sub-standard). No action is taken against those who are powerful in the party as this issue had been also raised by (former state Congress chief) Arun Yadav, but he was spared," Mishra said.

"Now Congress leaders are being given Godse `ghutti' (tonic)," he quipped.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manak Agrawal Congress leader expelled Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp